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Conservation Clash: South Africa's West Coast Mining Controversy

South Africa's West Coast is facing a surge in mining applications, prompting locals to take legal action to protect the environment. Concerns are growing over the potential harm to biodiversity and heritage sites, while activists stress the urgent need for proper oversight to ensure environmental and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST
Conservation Clash: South Africa's West Coast Mining Controversy
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South Africa's West Coast is witnessing a surge in mining activities as demand for rare earth minerals crucial for renewable energy grows. Despite the promise of economic gains, local communities are raising alarms over the environmental impact on the region's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The Protect the West Coast group reports a significant rise in mining applications, claiming 48 were submitted in 2026. However, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources disputes this figure, confirming only six prospecting rights and two mining permits. Yet, concern persists among locals, from artists to indigenous leaders, who are launching campaigns and legal challenges.

With global demand for green minerals set to spike, the International Energy Agency forecasts a tripling by 2030. Local activists, however, stress that mining must not overlook environmental and social justice. As mining activities scar the landscape, with only 10% of the region protected, the debate over economic versus ecological value intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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