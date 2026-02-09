Transforming Transit Hubs: NCRTC and SPA Delhi's Sustainable City Vision

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has inked a vital memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, to boost 'Transit-Oriented Development' zones along Namo Bharat corridors across the National Capital Region (NCR). The deal was signed by NCRTC MD Shalabh Goel and SPA Delhi Director V K Paul.

This strategic collaboration aims to foster integrated land use and transportation planning around Namo Bharat corridors. By emphasizing compact, high-density development around public transport nodes, the initiative seeks to enhance walkability and lessen reliance on personal vehicles, providing sustainable and commuter-friendly environments.

The partnership aligns with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' agenda to promote Transit-Oriented Development. A comprehensive six-point framework is in place: identifying TOD corridors, preparing local plans, and ensuring robust policy support. This initiative not only targets urban efficiency but also leverages land value capture to fund infrastructure sustainably.

