Delhi Metro Rides the Wave of Financial Success with Rs 412.79 Crore Surplus in 2024-25
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation achieved an operating surplus of Rs 412.79 crore in 2024-25, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs 371.52 crore. This growth, following pandemic-related losses, is attributed to a combination of Fare Box Revenue and Non-Fare Box Revenue sources.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has posted an impressive operating surplus of Rs 412.79 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahi, unveiled this information during a session in the Rajya Sabha.
The DMRC's revenue reached Rs 4,600.62 crore against an operating expenditure of Rs 4,187.83 crore, yielding the robust surplus. This marks a significant improvement compared to the Rs 371.52 crore surplus recorded in 2023-24, indicating the metro's steady financial recovery from Covid-19-induced deficits.
Over the past years, DMRC's strategic initiatives for achieving operational self-sufficiency through a balance of Fare Box and Non-Fare Box Revenues have been crucial. Additionally, the Delhi Metro system has expanded with 128.503 kilometers sanctioned recently, enhancing both operations and service quality.
