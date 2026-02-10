IAEA Safety Mission Reviews Continued Operation of South Africa’s SAFARI-1 Reactor

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of nuclear safety experts has completed a comprehensive review of the continued safe operation of South Africa’s SAFARI-1 Research Reactor, one of the world’s leading producers of medical radioisotopes.

The Safety Review Mission on Ageing Management and Continued Safe Operation (SALTO-RR) concluded on Friday following a five-day assessment held from 2 to 6 February at the reactor facility in Pelindaba, northwest of Pretoria.

The mission was requested by the operator, the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA), as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reactor’s long-term safety and sustainability.

Focus on Ageing Management and Long-Term Safety

During the review, IAEA experts examined SAFARI-1’s preparedness, organisational arrangements and operational programmes, with particular emphasis on ageing management — a critical area for reactors operating beyond their original design lifetimes.

SAFARI-1 first achieved criticality on 18 March 1965 and has been in operation for more than six decades.

The reactor is a 20 megawatt tank-in-pool reactor, cooled and moderated by light water, and plays a central role in South Africa’s nuclear science and medical supply chain.

Global Importance for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

SAFARI-1 is widely used for the commercial production of radioisotopes, especially molybdenum-99, whose decay product technetium-99m is one of the most commonly used medical isotopes in the world.

Technetium-99m radiopharmaceuticals are critical for diagnosing:

cancer

cardiac conditions

a wide range of other diseases

In addition to isotope production, SAFARI-1 supports advanced industrial and research applications, including:

neutron transmutation doping of silicon

neutron activation analysis

neutron radiography

neutron diffraction

International Expert Team Conducted On-Site Review

The SALTO-RR mission was carried out by a six-member team of experts from Australia, Ghana, the Netherlands and Pakistan, alongside two IAEA staff members. Observers from South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator also participated.

Mission activities included:

a detailed walkdown of the reactor facility

examination of safety and technical documentation

extensive discussions with reactor management and technical staff

Good Practices Highlighted

The team identified several areas of strong performance, including:

a strong commitment by SAFARI-1 management and technical staff, demonstrated through a self-assessment against SALTO-RR guidelines

effective early-stage engagement and communication between NECSA and the regulatory authority during the ongoing periodic safety review

“We appreciated the high quality of the discussions during the mission, and the openness of the SAFARI-1 counterparts is well noted,” said Kaichao Sun, IAEA mission team leader.“Continuously improving the management system that integrates existing operational programmes helps address the challenges of ageing management.”

Recommendations to Strengthen Ageing Management

The IAEA team issued recommendations and suggestions to further enhance SAFARI-1’s ageing management programme, including:

improved management of financial and human resources to support continued safe operation

development of a systematic screening process to identify structures, systems and components within the ageing management scope

establishment of formal programmes to address equipment obsolescence and qualification proactively

Follow-Up Mission Planned for 2028

The mission team provided a draft report to SAFARI-1 management and NECSA, which expressed its determination to implement the findings. NECSA has agreed to request a follow-up SALTO-RR mission in 2028 to assess progress.

NECSA Reaffirms Commitment to Safety and Sustainability

Sammy Malaka, Acting Group Executive for Nuclear Operations and SAFARI-1 Reactor Manager, said the mission represents an important opportunity to strengthen safety culture.