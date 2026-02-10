Left Menu

PWD Mandates Enhanced Safety Measures After Fatal Pitfall Incident

The Public Works Department has issued directives for enhanced safety inspections of infrastructure following a man's death due to a poorly barricaded pit. The order emphasizes barricading, reflective signage, and regular inspections. Non-compliance will result in disciplinary action. Special attention is required for accident-prone areas and infrastructure integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has mandated new safety protocols following a fatal accident caused by an uncovered excavation site. This incident prompted directives from Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, emphasizing comprehensive inspections and safety measures for all ongoing and future construction projects.

Addressing the recent death of Kamal Dhyani, the PWD highlighted the urgent need for proper barricading and signage at construction sites. The order specifically calls for daytime inspections of structural elements like poles, wiring, and foundations and mandates immediate repairs for defective lighting. This includes mandatory checks and immediate installation of protective measures at accident-prone locations.

Furthermore, the PWD has stressed the importance of accountability, warning that any lapse in following safety directives will incur serious legal actions. Special emphasis has been placed on inspecting flyovers and underpasses, with explicit instructions to repair any damaged infrastructure promptly. Overall, these measures aim to safeguard public safety and uphold the department's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

