National Commission for Women Demands Accountability in Ghazipur Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken proactive steps following reports of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The commission is pressing for immediate medical care and accountability for the initial delay.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has reached out to the state's principal secretary for medical health and family welfare, emphasizing the urgent need for free and timely treatment for the survivor. The NCW has demanded a detailed report within seven days to understand actions taken in this disconcerting case.

Allegations of negligence and delayed hospital response have prompted the commission to question the robustness of child protection and healthcare systems. Further directives have been issued to ensure hospitals adhere to guidelines for treating victims of sexual offenses promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)