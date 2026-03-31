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National Commission for Women Demands Accountability in Ghazipur Case

The National Commission for Women has intervened in the case of an alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, demanding prompt medical treatment and accountability for delayed care. The commission has requested an action report within seven days and seeks strict measures against those responsible for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:17 IST
National Commission for Women Demands Accountability in Ghazipur Case
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken proactive steps following reports of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The commission is pressing for immediate medical care and accountability for the initial delay.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has reached out to the state's principal secretary for medical health and family welfare, emphasizing the urgent need for free and timely treatment for the survivor. The NCW has demanded a detailed report within seven days to understand actions taken in this disconcerting case.

Allegations of negligence and delayed hospital response have prompted the commission to question the robustness of child protection and healthcare systems. Further directives have been issued to ensure hospitals adhere to guidelines for treating victims of sexual offenses promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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