BPTP Shines at The Times Realty Awards 2026

BPTP has marked an impressive feat at The Times Realty Awards 2026 by securing top honors in both the residential and commercial real estate segments. This recognition underscores BPTP's dedication to design excellence, sustainability, and innovative development practices across India's real estate landscape.

Among the accolades were the Iconic Residential Project award for BPTP Amstoria Verti Greens & GAIA Residences, located along the Dwarka Expressway. Praised for its design-led architecture and high-standard building specifications, the project integrates luxury living with eco-friendly spaces, featuring distinctive façades and multiple lifestyle zones.

BPTP Capital City in Noida also received recognition as an Iconic Commercial Project. It sets a benchmark in modern workplace design and sustainable operations, designed as a mixed-use commercial hub. The CEO of BPTP, Manik Malik, expressed gratitude for the recognition, reinforcing their commitment to quality and innovation in urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)