Transformative Initiatives Unveiled: Maharashtra's Strategic Moves for Urban and Agricultural Growth

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday rolled out several impactful policies, chief among them being the land acquisition framework for developing 'Third Mumbai' near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu. This move is poised to enhance infrastructure and stimulate regional development.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned a substantial Rs 15,000 crore loan from NABARD, aimed at completing water resource projects that will benefit around 800,000 hectares of agricultural land state-wide. This strategic investment underscores efforts to support both urban and agricultural sectors.

An array of other resolutions included the launch of the 'Majha Gaav, Arogya Sampanna Gaav' health initiative and plans to develop sports facilities, showcasing Maharashtra's comprehensive approach to holistic development.