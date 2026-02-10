Delhi's Night Shelters Under Scrutiny: A Comprehensive Assessment

The Delhi government has embarked on a significant evaluation project aimed at assessing the city's night shelters, focusing on their effectiveness in accommodating the urban homeless population.

The study conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will thoroughly examine various aspects, including infrastructure, sanitation, safety, and accessibility. Additionally, the evaluation will determine how these shelters perform in shielding residents from harsh weather, health dangers, and potential street violence.

In governance-related reviews, the investigation will analyze planning, location mapping, and the operational capacity of shelters. This comprehensive study hopes to uncover insights that will improve policy and service delivery for Delhi's night shelter system.

(With inputs from agencies.)