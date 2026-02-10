SpaceX Prioritizes Lunar City Over Mars Habitat & New Venus Discoveries
SpaceX shifts focus to creating a self-growing lunar city before Mars, according to Elon Musk. Additionally, radar data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft has unveiled a large underground lava tube on Venus, representing the first sub-surface feature found on the planet, similar to those on Earth, the Moon, and Mars.
SpaceX is now focusing on building a 'self-growing city' on the moon rather than Mars, as confirmed by Elon Musk. This lunar endeavor could be realized within a decade, with Mars colonization still in sight for the next five to seven years.
Radar observations from NASA's Magellan mission hint at the presence of a vast underground lava tube on Venus. Scientists have identified this subsurface structure as the first of its kind on Venus, similar to geological formations found on Earth, the Moon, and potentially Mars.
According to Musk, the current priority is to ensure the longevity of civilization with a lunar city, which promises faster completion than Mars. Meanwhile, findings on Venus broaden our understanding of volcanic activity beyond Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
