SpaceX Prioritizes Lunar City Over Mars Habitat & New Venus Discoveries

SpaceX is now focusing on building a 'self-growing city' on the moon rather than Mars, as confirmed by Elon Musk. This lunar endeavor could be realized within a decade, with Mars colonization still in sight for the next five to seven years.

Radar observations from NASA's Magellan mission hint at the presence of a vast underground lava tube on Venus. Scientists have identified this subsurface structure as the first of its kind on Venus, similar to geological formations found on Earth, the Moon, and potentially Mars.

According to Musk, the current priority is to ensure the longevity of civilization with a lunar city, which promises faster completion than Mars. Meanwhile, findings on Venus broaden our understanding of volcanic activity beyond Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)