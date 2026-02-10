Left Menu

SpaceX Prioritizes Lunar City Over Mars Habitat & New Venus Discoveries

SpaceX shifts focus to creating a self-growing lunar city before Mars, according to Elon Musk. Additionally, radar data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft has unveiled a large underground lava tube on Venus, representing the first sub-surface feature found on the planet, similar to those on Earth, the Moon, and Mars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:35 IST
SpaceX Prioritizes Lunar City Over Mars Habitat & New Venus Discoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX is now focusing on building a 'self-growing city' on the moon rather than Mars, as confirmed by Elon Musk. This lunar endeavor could be realized within a decade, with Mars colonization still in sight for the next five to seven years.

Radar observations from NASA's Magellan mission hint at the presence of a vast underground lava tube on Venus. Scientists have identified this subsurface structure as the first of its kind on Venus, similar to geological formations found on Earth, the Moon, and potentially Mars.

According to Musk, the current priority is to ensure the longevity of civilization with a lunar city, which promises faster completion than Mars. Meanwhile, findings on Venus broaden our understanding of volcanic activity beyond Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

 South Africa
2
Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

 India
3
Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

 India
4
Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026