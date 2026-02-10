Global Markets Surge Amid Japanese Election Boost

Global stock markets soared on Tuesday, fueled by an extended rally in Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory. The Nikkei 225 surged 2.3%, marking its third consecutive day of gains. Investors are also keenly awaiting several crucial U.S. economic data releases this week.

Japanese stocks received a boost from expectations of fiscal stimulus by Takaichi, while tech stocks worldwide started recovering from a recent sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% on Monday, as confidence in disruptive technology, including AI, grows among investors.

In the U.S., crucial economic reports, including retail sales and payrolls data, are closely watched. This data could ease the way for Federal Reserve rate cuts, impacting foreign exchange rates. Treasury market turbulence remains a focal point amid global financial diplomacy efforts.

