Global Markets Surge Amid Japanese Election Boost

World shares hit record highs driven by Japanese market rally post Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. U.S. economic data, tech rally, and geopolitical factors influence investor sentiment. Key economic indicators expected this week could impact Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:43 IST
Global stock markets soared on Tuesday, fueled by an extended rally in Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory. The Nikkei 225 surged 2.3%, marking its third consecutive day of gains. Investors are also keenly awaiting several crucial U.S. economic data releases this week.

Japanese stocks received a boost from expectations of fiscal stimulus by Takaichi, while tech stocks worldwide started recovering from a recent sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% on Monday, as confidence in disruptive technology, including AI, grows among investors.

In the U.S., crucial economic reports, including retail sales and payrolls data, are closely watched. This data could ease the way for Federal Reserve rate cuts, impacting foreign exchange rates. Treasury market turbulence remains a focal point amid global financial diplomacy efforts.

