Tripura's Stray Animal Management Initiative: A Model for Urban Care
The Tripura government has launched a comprehensive plan to manage and rehabilitate stray dogs and animals, following the Supreme Court directives. Under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, civic bodies are tasked with capturing strays for sterilization, vaccination, and rehabilitation. Efforts include involvement of NGOs and establishment of task forces.
The Tripura government announced a comprehensive strategy on Tuesday to manage and rehabilitate stray dogs and animals, in accordance with Supreme Court directives. The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, assign civic bodies the task of capturing these animals and relocating them to shelters or ABC centres for proper care.
Deepa D Nair, Secretary of the Animal Resource Development Department, explained that captured stray dogs will undergo sterilization and vaccination before being moved to shelter homes for care and rehabilitation. Currently, two registered NGOs are aiding the state in these efforts.
Nair also mentioned that the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other urban local entities will create task forces for efficient management. At the district level, additional task forces will collaborate with various departments to address the issue, ensuring stray animals are sent to gaushalas for proper upkeep.
