New Guidelines to Enhance Public Grievance Redressal in Urban Planning

The Town and Country Planning department has introduced new guidelines to improve transparency and expedite grievance redressal. This system establishes grievance authorities at multiple levels and sets definitive timelines for resolution. Appeals are allowed, and a monitoring committee will review processes and report to the government biannually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to improve transparency and speed up the redressal of public grievances, the Town and Country Planning department has unveiled new guidelines. A departmental spokesperson announced the measures on Tuesday, highlighting the establishment of grievance redressal authorities at divisional, sub-divisional, and office levels to ensure timely problem resolution.

The new system allows individuals to file complaints at various levels, starting from the Divisional Town Planning Office, where the Town and Country Planner handles submissions. If a decision is unsatisfactory, appeals can be escalated to the State Town Planner. Sub-Divisional complaints follow a similar structure, involving the Assistant Town Planner and the Town and Country Planner as appellate authority.

For areas without Divisional Town Planning Office, specific arrangements have been made. Additionally, all complaints must be heard within 15 working days and resolved within 30. Unresolved issues will advance for further action within five days. A State Grievance Monitoring Committee will oversee the process, ensuring regular reporting to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

