Trump's Historic Overhaul: Undoing Obama’s Green Legacy

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas rules, initiating significant deregulation in emissions standards. This move, aimed at reducing costs for automakers, marks a major shift in climate policy, promoting fossil fuel development while challenging previous emissions reductions goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:59 IST
In a transformative shift in environmental policy, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce on Thursday an official rescission of Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations—a move that is set to dismantle vehicle emissions rules. This initiative signals the Trump administration's largest deregulatory action to date, promising significant cost reductions for automakers, according to the White House.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump, alongside EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, will formalize the revocation of former President Barack Obama's scientific finding from 2009, which labeled carbon dioxide as a public health threat. This policy change comes as part of a broader strategy to eliminate regulatory barriers and spur fossil fuel interests, counter to the clean energy initiatives championed by previous administrations.

The EPA cited this finding as a cornerstone for the Democratic administrations under Obama and Biden to enforce stringent greenhouse gas regulations on new vehicles. The proposed rollback reflects ongoing tensions with major automakers who urged the EPA to reconsider aggressive emissions limits while maintaining room for revising policies to a more feasible landscape. This development promises to reshape the automotive and energy sectors, challenging prior benchmarks on environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

