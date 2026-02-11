Left Menu

Triumph of Three: Hyderabad's Municipal Rebirth

The Telangana government has reorganized the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three distinct entities: Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri. This decision, aimed at improving administrative efficiency, follows the previous merger of 27 municipalities into the GHMC, making it a mega city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:20 IST
The Telangana government has announced a significant restructuring of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal entities. This move divides GHMC into Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri, a strategic response to the expanding urban landscape.

Previously, GHMC underwent a major expansion, absorbing 27 municipalities and increasing its area from 650 to 2,053 square kilometers, becoming a mega city. The new division delineates Cyberabad to include Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur, whereas Malkajgiri will consist of zones such as Malkajgiri, L B Nagar, and Uppal.

The reshuffle appointed IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as Commissioners of Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, respectively, with R V Karnan maintaining his post as GHMC Commissioner. Jayesh Ranjan will oversee the new structure as Special Officer.

