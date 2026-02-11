Hyderabad's Big Move: GHMC Splits into Three

The Telangana government announced a major reorganization on Wednesday, splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate entities: Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri. The move seeks to address administrative challenges following the merging of 27 municipalities last December, which expanded GHMC's area significantly.

According to a government order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will include zones such as Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur, while Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise Malkajgiri, L B Nagar, and Uppal zones. The remaining zones—Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad—will remain under GHMC.

New leadership includes IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as commissioners for Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, respectively. R V Karnan continues as the GHMC Commissioner. The government appointed Jayesh Ranjan as Special Officer overseeing the three new corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)