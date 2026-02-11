Left Menu

Hyderabad's Big Move: GHMC Splits into Three

The Telangana government has divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate entities: Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri, for better administrative management as a result of urban expansion. The municipal corporations will be led by newly appointed IAS officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:26 IST
Hyderabad's Big Move: GHMC Splits into Three
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government announced a major reorganization on Wednesday, splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate entities: Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri. The move seeks to address administrative challenges following the merging of 27 municipalities last December, which expanded GHMC's area significantly.

According to a government order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will include zones such as Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur, while Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise Malkajgiri, L B Nagar, and Uppal zones. The remaining zones—Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad—will remain under GHMC.

New leadership includes IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as commissioners for Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, respectively. R V Karnan continues as the GHMC Commissioner. The government appointed Jayesh Ranjan as Special Officer overseeing the three new corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

 India
2
Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

 India
3
Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

 Bangladesh
4
Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine Woes

Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026