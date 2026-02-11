Devastation Strikes Madagascar as Cyclone Gezani Hits

Tropical Cyclone Gezani has left at least nine people dead in Madagascar after making landfall with violent winds surpassing 195 kph, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

The nation's weather service issued urgent red alerts across multiple regions, cautioning residents of imminent floods and landslides as Gezani traverses the impoverished nation of 31 million. According to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, the fatalities resulted from building collapses, with an additional 19 individuals sustaining injuries.

Landing in the eastern city of Toamasina, Madagascar's primary port, the cyclone inflicted severe damage, residents told the Associated Press. President Michael Randrianirina surveyed the devastation, which included ravaged roofs, toppled power poles, and uprooted trees. Gezani was projected to move east to west on Wednesday, though it had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 110 kph.