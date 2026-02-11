Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance

In an effort to bolster the implementation of the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has allocated financial assistance of Rs 6.09 crore to State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs). According to government officials, this support is critical to strengthen biodiversity conservation at state and local levels.

The NBA, operating under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, emphasizes the quality improvement of People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) and the functionalisation of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs). These efforts are complemented by capacity building initiatives, expert technical guidance, and digital enhancements, all aimed at conserving local bio-resources efficiently.

With over 2,76,653 Biodiversity Management Committees and 2,72,648 PBRs established nationwide, the NBA's financial aid further aims to boost Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) processes. The focus is on creating an inclusive model of biodiversity governance that aligns ecological sustainability with community welfare, ensuring both conservation and livelihood security.

