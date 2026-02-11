Left Menu

Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) allocates Rs 6.09 crore in financial support to State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils. This funding aims to enhance the implementation of the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, emphasizing conservation, sustainable use, and benefit sharing from biological resources across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:19 IST
Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster the implementation of the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has allocated financial assistance of Rs 6.09 crore to State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs). According to government officials, this support is critical to strengthen biodiversity conservation at state and local levels.

The NBA, operating under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, emphasizes the quality improvement of People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) and the functionalisation of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs). These efforts are complemented by capacity building initiatives, expert technical guidance, and digital enhancements, all aimed at conserving local bio-resources efficiently.

With over 2,76,653 Biodiversity Management Committees and 2,72,648 PBRs established nationwide, the NBA's financial aid further aims to boost Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) processes. The focus is on creating an inclusive model of biodiversity governance that aligns ecological sustainability with community welfare, ensuring both conservation and livelihood security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM's Bold Stance on Crime Control

Uttarakhand CM's Bold Stance on Crime Control

 India
3
West Indies Spin Magic Topples England in T20 Clash

West Indies Spin Magic Topples England in T20 Clash

 India
4
Rutherford's Resilience Powers West Indies to T20 Victory Over England

Rutherford's Resilience Powers West Indies to T20 Victory Over England

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026