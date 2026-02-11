Delhi's Electric Overhaul: Power Lines Go Underground

The Delhi government has announced a transformative step to enhance public safety and power infrastructure by undergrounding electricity lines in several areas. Approved projects totaling Rs 463 crore will target 125 colonies and 26 roads in the iconic Chandni Chowk locale.

This ambitious initiative, led by Power Minister Ashish Sood, aims to remove hazardous overhead wires, thereby reducing risks to human life and ensuring a safer, more dependable power distribution network. As a pilot project, this model has been tested in select blocks and is now set to expand across the city.

Additionally, Delhi's strategic Power System Master Plan up to 2030 includes major investments for upgrading grid infrastructure to accommodate the rising electricity demand, highlighting the city's commitment to improving urban safety and organization.

