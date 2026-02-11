Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Madagascar is reeling from the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Gezani, which claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals and left four others missing, according to the nation's disaster management office. Most casualties occurred in Toamasina, the country's second-largest city, as fierce winds tore through the region.

Residents in Toamasina described violent winds shaking even metal doors and windows. The cyclone left at least 36 people with serious injuries, and more than 2,740 residents were evacuated as a precaution. Along with physical destruction, the storm displaced over 6,800 people, adding to the 250,406 disaster victims.

As Gezani unleashed sustained winds of up to 185 km per hour, preparations included closing schools and setting up emergency shelters. Authorities noted rising sea levels had already begun flooding streets in Toamasina. Madagascar's meteorological service reported the cyclone downgraded to a moderate tropical storm by Wednesday morning, heading westward inland.

