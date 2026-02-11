Left Menu

Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Tropical Cyclone Gezani wreaks havoc in Madagascar, leading to at least 31 fatalities, multiple injuries, and significant displacement. Toamasina and surrounding communities suffer severe damage amid powerful winds, which also prompted mass evacuations. This devastation follows closely after Cyclone Fytia, highlighting the country's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:18 IST
Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Madagascar is reeling from the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Gezani, which claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals and left four others missing, according to the nation's disaster management office. Most casualties occurred in Toamasina, the country's second-largest city, as fierce winds tore through the region.

Residents in Toamasina described violent winds shaking even metal doors and windows. The cyclone left at least 36 people with serious injuries, and more than 2,740 residents were evacuated as a precaution. Along with physical destruction, the storm displaced over 6,800 people, adding to the 250,406 disaster victims.

As Gezani unleashed sustained winds of up to 185 km per hour, preparations included closing schools and setting up emergency shelters. Authorities noted rising sea levels had already begun flooding streets in Toamasina. Madagascar's meteorological service reported the cyclone downgraded to a moderate tropical storm by Wednesday morning, heading westward inland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammad...

 Global
2
Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as ...

 Global
3
Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

 Global
4
Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix acc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026