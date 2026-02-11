Lift Tragedy Strikes Mumbai: Five Injured in Byculla Plunge

In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, five individuals were injured when a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of an 18-storey residential building in Byculla, Mumbai. The accident took place at Jay Krupa Tower on Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1.

Preliminary investigations suggest a cable failure as the cause of the sudden plunge, according to civic officials. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST personnel, ambulances, and local ward staff promptly responded to the incident, launching swift rescue operations.

Among the injured, three were transported to JJ Hospital, one to Balaji Hospital, and another to Jaslok Hospital. Authorities are working to obtain updates on the victims' health conditions.

