Emergency Landing: Air India Express Flight's Smoke Alarm Drama

An Air India Express flight traveling from Bagdogra to Delhi made a dramatic emergency landing at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport following a smoke alarm incident, according to sources.

Initially described as a 'Mayday' over the Airbus A320's smoke alert in the avionics bay, it was later specified as a 'PAN-PAN' call, indicating urgency and seeking a priority landing. The Air Traffic Control swiftly managed the situation, ensuring the aircraft safely landed at 5:18 p.m. on Monday, with 148 people onboard, all of whom were evacuated without harm.

The incident grounded the aircraft for immediate inspection. Air India Express promptly managed passenger accommodations; some were transferred to alternate flights, while others received full refunds or hotel stays. "Safety is our utmost priority," an Air India Express spokesperson stated, highlighting the smooth handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)