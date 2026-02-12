Left Menu

Commerce ministry likely to roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week

The commerce ministry is likely to roll out eight components of the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, including e-commerce, factoring services and warehousing, a senior government official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:36 IST
Commerce ministry likely to roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry is likely to roll out eight components of the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, including e-commerce, factoring services and warehousing, a senior government official said. In November last year, two schemes were approved by the Union Cabinet with a combined outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore -- Export Promotion Mission (Rs 25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (Rs 20,000 crore). The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) operates through two integrated sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan (Financial Enablers); and Niryat Disha (Non-Financial Enablers) that together address finance and non-financial enablers. The Niryat Protsahan focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSME exporters through instruments such as interest subvention on pre- and post-shipment credit, export-factoring and deep-tier financing, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, collateral support for export credit and credit-enhancement for new or high-risk markets. On the other hand, the Niryat Disha sub-scheme aims to raise market readiness and competitiveness through support for export quality and compliance (testing, certification, audits), international branding and packaging assistance, participation in trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements for remote-district exporters, and capacity-building at clusters, associations and district-level facilitation cells. In December 2025, the government rolled out the Rs 4,531-crore Market Access Support scheme. In January, the government announced a Rs 7,295-crore export support package, comprising a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme along with a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support, to improve exporters' access to credit. These measures will be rolled out over a period of six years (2025-31). ''Now we are working to roll out eight components of the EPM. It has been finalised. We will announce the rollout next week,'' the commerce ministry official said, adding the components will be on issues like e-commerce, warehousing and factoring services. Export factoring services, a widely used financing instrument globally, have low adoption in India due to high factoring costs involving higher rates of interest, higher risk premiums and lack of parity with subvention schemes. The global cross-border factoring is estimated at USD 758 billion, but in India, it is only USD 1 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"

Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"

 France
2
Rajya Sabha approves motions for committee nominations

Rajya Sabha approves motions for committee nominations

 India
3
Gujarat: 131 urban gardens being developed at cost of Rs 117.56 crore; work completed in 70 gardens under AMRUT 2.0

Gujarat: 131 urban gardens being developed at cost of Rs 117.56 crore; work ...

 India
4
Policy failures deepen chaos in Pakistan's crop planning

Policy failures deepen chaos in Pakistan's crop planning

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026