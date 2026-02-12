Shorter Six-Month All-Oral MDR/RR-TB Regimens in India Prove Cost-Effective with Better Outcomes

A new economic evaluation published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research shows that innovative, shorter six-month all-oral treatment regimens for multidrug-resistant and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) are not only more effective but also cost-saving compared with the longer regimens currently used in India. Conducted by the ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT), the study offers compelling evidence to accelerate adoption of bedaquiline-based regimens under India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Transforming MDR/RR-TB Treatment in India

The study evaluated the cost-effectiveness of two cutting-edge six-month, all-oral bedaquiline-based regimens — BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) and BPaLM (with moxifloxacin) — against the currently used shorter (9–11 months) and longer (18–20 months) bedaquiline-containing regimens. These findings have critical implications for India’s response to drug-resistant TB, a major public health challenge marked by high treatment costs, prolonged regimens and significant patient morbidity.

Key Findings: Better Health at Lower Cost

BPaL regimen : Demonstrated both higher effectiveness and cost-savings. For every additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends INR 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen — indicating superior health outcomes at lower costs.

BPaLM regimen : Also highly cost-effective , with only INR 37 additional spending per patient per extra QALY gained compared with standard care.

Overall, both BPaL and BPaLM showed lower or comparable total healthcare costs, including medication, hospital visits, and follow-up care.

Why Shorter, All-Oral Regimens Matter

MDR/RR-TB treatment has traditionally been long, complex and taxing:

Duration: 9–20 months or longer under current regimens

Challenges: High pill burden, injectable agents, severe side effects

Patient impact: Lower adherence, prolonged morbidity, economic hardship

In contrast, the six-month all-oral regimens:

Eliminate injectable agents

Reduce treatment duration by up to 12 months or more

Improve adherence and health outcomes

Support faster return to work and daily life

Reduce strain on health systems

National and Global Significance

“These results are a major step forward in the fight against drug-resistant TB,” said the study authors. “Shorter, all-oral regimens like BPaL and BPaLM can revolutionise treatment by combining clinical efficacy with economic sustainability.” With India accounting for a significant share of the global MDR/RR-TB burden, programme scale-up of these regimens could accelerate the country’s march toward TB elimination.

Programmatic Adoption Under NTEP

The evaluation underscores that BPaL-based regimens are likely to be cost-saving or highly cost-effective and thus strong candidates for programmatic adoption under the NTEP. Introducing these regimens into national protocols could:

Optimise resource utilisation

Strengthen TB care delivery

Enhance patient-centred outcomes

Access the Full Study

Journalists and researchers can review the complete economic evaluation at: https://ijmr.org.in/cost-effectiveness.pdf