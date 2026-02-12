Left Menu

Shorter Six-Month All-Oral MDR/RR-TB Regimens in India Prove Cost-Effective with Better Outcomes

The evaluation underscores that BPaL-based regimens are likely to be cost-saving or highly cost-effective and thus strong candidates for programmatic adoption under the NTEP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:09 IST
Shorter Six-Month All-Oral MDR/RR-TB Regimens in India Prove Cost-Effective with Better Outcomes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new economic evaluation published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research shows that innovative, shorter six-month all-oral treatment regimens for multidrug-resistant and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) are not only more effective but also cost-saving compared with the longer regimens currently used in India. Conducted by the ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT), the study offers compelling evidence to accelerate adoption of bedaquiline-based regimens under India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Transforming MDR/RR-TB Treatment in India

The study evaluated the cost-effectiveness of two cutting-edge six-month, all-oral bedaquiline-based regimens — BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) and BPaLM (with moxifloxacin) — against the currently used shorter (9–11 months) and longer (18–20 months) bedaquiline-containing regimens. These findings have critical implications for India’s response to drug-resistant TB, a major public health challenge marked by high treatment costs, prolonged regimens and significant patient morbidity.

Key Findings: Better Health at Lower Cost

  • BPaL regimen: Demonstrated both higher effectiveness and cost-savings. For every additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends INR 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen — indicating superior health outcomes at lower costs.

  • BPaLM regimen: Also highly cost-effective, with only INR 37 additional spending per patient per extra QALY gained compared with standard care.

  • Overall, both BPaL and BPaLM showed lower or comparable total healthcare costs, including medication, hospital visits, and follow-up care.

Why Shorter, All-Oral Regimens Matter

MDR/RR-TB treatment has traditionally been long, complex and taxing:

  • Duration: 9–20 months or longer under current regimens

  • Challenges: High pill burden, injectable agents, severe side effects

  • Patient impact: Lower adherence, prolonged morbidity, economic hardship

In contrast, the six-month all-oral regimens:

  • Eliminate injectable agents

  • Reduce treatment duration by up to 12 months or more

  • Improve adherence and health outcomes

  • Support faster return to work and daily life

  • Reduce strain on health systems

National and Global Significance

“These results are a major step forward in the fight against drug-resistant TB,” said the study authors. “Shorter, all-oral regimens like BPaL and BPaLM can revolutionise treatment by combining clinical efficacy with economic sustainability.” With India accounting for a significant share of the global MDR/RR-TB burden, programme scale-up of these regimens could accelerate the country’s march toward TB elimination.

Programmatic Adoption Under NTEP

The evaluation underscores that BPaL-based regimens are likely to be cost-saving or highly cost-effective and thus strong candidates for programmatic adoption under the NTEP. Introducing these regimens into national protocols could:

  • Optimise resource utilisation

  • Strengthen TB care delivery

  • Enhance patient-centred outcomes

Access the Full Study 

Journalists and researchers can review the complete economic evaluation at: https://ijmr.org.in/cost-effectiveness.pdf

 

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

 Global
2
Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effective: ICMR study

Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effecti...

 India
3
J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minister

J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minist...

 India
4
Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my pa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026