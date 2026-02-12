Left Menu

Fire erupts at wheelchair assembling unit in Ahmedabad; no one hurt

The blaze, which generated heavy smoke due to presence of metals and other fabrication materials, including wheelchairs stored in the basement, broke out at Freedom Wheel Services near the ISKCON temple, possibly due to a short circuit, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST
A fire broke out at a wheelchair assembling unit in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said. The blaze, which generated heavy smoke due to presence of metals and other fabrication materials, including wheelchairs stored in the basement, broke out at Freedom Wheel Services near the ISKCON temple, possibly due to a short circuit, he said. ''The fire was successfully brought under control after prolonged operations. No injuries have been reported,'' Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said. Five fire tenders were deployed to fight the blaze, the cause of which is being probed, he added.

