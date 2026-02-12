Left Menu

Bengal inducts 25 AC CNG buses; plans 200 by March-end

Stepping up efforts to modernise public transport and curb urban pollution, the West Bengal Transport Department has inducted 25 new air-conditioned CNG buses into the city fleet, a senior official said on Thursday. The expansion of the CNG fleet is aimed at reducing emission levels while ensuring improved passenger comfort through air-conditioned services on high-demand routes, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:21 IST
Bengal inducts 25 AC CNG buses; plans 200 by March-end
  • Country:
  • India

Stepping up efforts to modernise public transport and curb urban pollution, the West Bengal Transport Department has inducted 25 new air-conditioned CNG buses into the city fleet, a senior official said on Thursday. The state plans to increase the number of AC CNG buses to 200 by the end of March as part of its initiative to phase out ageing vehicles and promote cleaner fuel alternatives, the official told PTI. The newly introduced buses are operating along 21 designated green corridors connecting Kolkata with adjoining districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Some of the services also cover the New Town–Sector V IT hub. Among the prominent routes are Kudghat-Barasat, Joka-Barasat, Tollygunge-Habra-via Airport and Howrah-Baruipur. The expansion of the CNG fleet is aimed at reducing emission levels while ensuring improved passenger comfort through air-conditioned services on high-demand routes, the official said. The state has also cleared the installation of 84 electric vehicle chargers across 19 bus depots to facilitate a gradual shift towards environmentally sustainable transport systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 16

Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 1...

 India
2
Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: Par panel

Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: P...

 India
3
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

 Global
4
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026