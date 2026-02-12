Bengal inducts 25 AC CNG buses; plans 200 by March-end

Stepping up efforts to modernise public transport and curb urban pollution, the West Bengal Transport Department has inducted 25 new air-conditioned CNG buses into the city fleet, a senior official said on Thursday. The state plans to increase the number of AC CNG buses to 200 by the end of March as part of its initiative to phase out ageing vehicles and promote cleaner fuel alternatives, the official told PTI. The newly introduced buses are operating along 21 designated green corridors connecting Kolkata with adjoining districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Some of the services also cover the New Town–Sector V IT hub. Among the prominent routes are Kudghat-Barasat, Joka-Barasat, Tollygunge-Habra-via Airport and Howrah-Baruipur. The expansion of the CNG fleet is aimed at reducing emission levels while ensuring improved passenger comfort through air-conditioned services on high-demand routes, the official said. The state has also cleared the installation of 84 electric vehicle chargers across 19 bus depots to facilitate a gradual shift towards environmentally sustainable transport systems.

