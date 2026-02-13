Left Menu

Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students

The accused, who was arrested after a few hours of the incident on Thursday afternoon, had entered the school premises and allegedly attacked the victim, identified as Salochna Devi, a resident of Chinaur, with a sickle.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:19 IST
Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old mid-day meal worker was allegedly murdered inside a government primary school in Chinaur village of Dehra in Himachal's Kangra district in broad daylight right in front of students, police said on Friday. The accused, who was arrested after a few hours of the incident on Thursday afternoon, had entered the school premises and allegedly attacked the victim, identified as Salochna Devi, a resident of Chinaur, with a sickle. Upon hearing the screams of children, the teachers rushed outside the classrooms to find the accused, Rakesh Kumar (48), holding a sharp-edged weapon while Salochna was lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen area, police said. The teachers asked Kumar to leave, but he threatened them. Soon, teachers from a nearby school reached the spot and pelted him with stones, forcing him to flee. Sulochana was rushed to the nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared her dead. As news of the incident began to spread, several parents arrived at the school and demanded that outsiders be barred from the school premises. Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered, and the accused, a resident of the same village as the victim, has been arrested, police said, adding that investigations are underway to determine the cause which led to the brutal act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe post challenging 169/2 against Australia in T20WC

Zimbabwe post challenging 169/2 against Australia in T20WC

 Sri Lanka
2
Is it wrong to come to politics for the sake of fans, people, asks actor-politician Vijay in TN's Salem.

Is it wrong to come to politics for the sake of fans, people, asks actor-pol...

 India
3
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 pc YoY in January: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 pc YoY in January: SIAM

 India
4
At Salem rally, TVK chief Vijay says cash for vote will not happen in Tamil Nadu now since he has entered politics.

At Salem rally, TVK chief Vijay says cash for vote will not happen in Tamil ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026