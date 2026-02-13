Left Menu

Odisha officers visit Chennai to study affordable housing, urban habitat initiatives

During the visit, Padhee, along with officers of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission OUHM, held detailed interactions with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to gain insights into policy frameworks, project structuring and implementation strategies.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:59 IST
Odisha officers visit Chennai to study affordable housing, urban habitat initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the Odisha government undertook a visit to Chennai to study affordable housing and urban habitat initiatives supported by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said an official statement issued here on Friday. Led by Housing and Urban Development Department's Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, the team focused on understanding proven models of affordable housing delivery, institutional strengthening, innovative financing frameworks and sustainable urban habitat development being implemented in Tamil Nadu, it said. During the visit, Padhee, along with officers of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM), held detailed interactions with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to gain insights into policy frameworks, project structuring and implementation strategies. The delegation was briefed on the Housing and Habitat Development Project, supported by the World Bank with an outlay of approximately USD 200 million, it said. The visit also covered the ADB-supported inclusive, resilient and sustainable housing for the urban poor, with an estimated investment of USD 150 million, aimed at developing nearly 6,000 housing units across multiple locations. Later in the day, Padhee visited IIT Madras, where she delivered a lecture titled ''The Intersection of Technology, Policy, and Public Service''. Padhee said that insights gained from Tamil Nadu's experience and academic engagement would contribute meaningfully towards shaping inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development strategies in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supporters call for monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-King lands at airport

Supporters call for monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-King lands at airpo...

 Nepal
2
NBA gets Rs 2.4 crore in 45 days for biological resource use under benefit-sharing framework

NBA gets Rs 2.4 crore in 45 days for biological resource use under benefit-s...

 India
3
T'gana municipal elections: Cong candidates inching closer to win majority wards

T'gana municipal elections: Cong candidates inching closer to win majority w...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Russian central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%

UPDATE 2-Russian central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026