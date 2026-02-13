Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance arrests additional tahsildar for taking bribe

The revenue officer had collected a fine of Rs 30,000 and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to release the tractor. Acting on a complaint from the tractor owner, the Vigilance officers laid a trap and arrested Sethi, while seizing the bribe money.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 09:22 IST
Odisha Vigilance arrests additional tahsildar for taking bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested an additional tahsildar for taking a bribe from a tractor owner to release his seized vehicle, an official statement said. Kabiraj Sethi, additional tahsilar of Belaguntha in Ganjam district, seized the sand-laden tractor on February 5 without mentioning it in the records, it said. Though the owner submitted supporting documents, the accused additional tahsildar demanded a bribe to release the same, it said. The revenue officer had collected a fine of Rs 30,000 and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to release the tractor. Acting on a complaint from the tractor owner, the Vigilance officers laid a trap and arrested Sethi, while seizing the bribe money. A case has been registered at Berhampur Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

 India
2
Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter – but now we’re learning more

Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter...

 Australia
3
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focu...

 Global
4
Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Open or Closed: How Countries Really Manage Capital Flows in a Volatile World

How the world’s biggest medicine delivery effort is being rebuilt to eliminate neglected diseases

Fashion’s Recycling Fix Has a Dark Side, OECD Warns of Hidden Labour and Waste Risks

Mpox’s Uneven Spread in East Africa Reveals the High Cost of Delayed and Limited Vaccination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026