Seva Teerth Bhawan: A Step Toward Developed India

The Udyog Bhawan metro station is being renamed as Seva Teerth Bhawan to symbolize the government's commitment to 'Vikshit Bharat'. The announcement was made by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two new Kartavya Bhawans and unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and coin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that Udyog Bhawan metro station will be renamed Seva Teerth Bhawan. The decision reflects the government's vision for a 'Vikshit Bharat', or developed India.

In a ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two newly constructed Kartavya Bhawans, adding to the infrastructure efforts aimed at national development.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative postage stamp and coin were released, symbolizing a milestone in India's journey towards progress and modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

