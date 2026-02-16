Left Menu

Delhi's Development Drive: A New Era of Infrastructure Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced infrastructure projects valued at Rs 1,075 crore aimed at enhancing traffic management and addressing waterlogging in the capital. Highlights include road upgrades and five new foot overbridges, reflecting the government's transparency and commitment to balanced development across the city.

In a significant move towards enhancing Delhi's infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled projects worth Rs 1,075 crore in Vivek Vihar on Monday. These projects aim to improve traffic management and resolve waterlogging issues, marking the government's continued efforts to develop all parts of the city.

Gupta emphasized the importance of strong infrastructure for balanced development and assured that the current administration prioritizes results over politics. The projects include the strengthening of 236 roads, costing about Rs 782 crore, and the construction of five foot overbridges, ensuring safer passage for pedestrians.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, joined the event, highlighting a commitment to timely completion and high-quality standards. Additionally, flood control developments are underway, aiming to eliminate regional divides within the capital, particularly around the Yamuna river banks.

