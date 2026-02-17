Fate of Iconic Olympic Cauldrons Sparks Debate Between Milan and Cortina

The fate of the iconic Olympic cauldrons from the 2026 Winter Games is under debate as Milan and Cortina consider their future locations after the Games conclude. Designed with a blend of Renaissance inspiration and advanced engineering, these cauldrons are among the most photographed features of the event.

In Milan, the cauldron is currently suspended under the historic Arco della Pace, while in Cortina, it stands prominently in Piazza Dibona. Both have attracted large crowds eager to capture and experience the impressive light and music shows accompanying the installations.

Milan's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, and Cortina's mayor, Gianluca Lorenzi, have expressed differing opinions on the cauldrons' fates. With Sala open to suggestions and Lorenzi advocating to make it a permanent tourist attraction, the final decision remains pending, drawing significant public interest.

