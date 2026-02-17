Left Menu

Fate of Iconic Olympic Cauldrons Sparks Debate Between Milan and Cortina

The iconic Olympic cauldrons of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina face uncertain futures as both cities deliberate over their permanent placements. Designed with Renaissance inspiration and advanced engineering, the cauldrons have captivated public attention, becoming sought-after photo subjects during the Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:39 IST
Fate of Iconic Olympic Cauldrons Sparks Debate Between Milan and Cortina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fate of the iconic Olympic cauldrons from the 2026 Winter Games is under debate as Milan and Cortina consider their future locations after the Games conclude. Designed with a blend of Renaissance inspiration and advanced engineering, these cauldrons are among the most photographed features of the event.

In Milan, the cauldron is currently suspended under the historic Arco della Pace, while in Cortina, it stands prominently in Piazza Dibona. Both have attracted large crowds eager to capture and experience the impressive light and music shows accompanying the installations.

Milan's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, and Cortina's mayor, Gianluca Lorenzi, have expressed differing opinions on the cauldrons' fates. With Sala open to suggestions and Lorenzi advocating to make it a permanent tourist attraction, the final decision remains pending, drawing significant public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026