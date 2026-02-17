The celebrated cauldrons of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, crafted to symbolize the partnership between natural harmony and Renaissance engineering, face an uncertain future. Debates are ongoing as to where these symbols will eventually rest following the termination of their iconic flames.

Modelled after the sun and drawing from Leonardo da Vinci's intricate 'Knots', these cauldrons feature dynamic structures with hundreds of moving components and have captured the public's imagination during the Games. Their current locations are historical landmarks, but daily crowds remain unaware of their temporary nature.

Suggestions for their relocation include prominent cultural sites like Milan's Leonardo da Vinci Museum. In Cortina, the mayor affirms a desire to preserve the cauldron as a key tourist attraction. Regardless, these cauldrons have ignited a sense of civic pride and cultural conversation in both cities.

