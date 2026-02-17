Gurugram's Road Development Cell Set to Transform Infrastructure Management

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) has established a focused Road Development Cell (RDC) aimed at improving planning, execution, and monitoring of road projects, officials announced. This initiative is chaired by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and includes key figures like Ankita Choudhary, serving as vice-chairperson.

With a mandate to oversee significant road infrastructure projects and handle grievances efficiently, the RDC will scrutinize projects with costs exceeding Rs 25 lakh. They are tasked with ensuring adherence to project schedules, maintaining quality standards, and monitoring financial progress.

Operating under the guidelines set by the chairperson, the RDC will convene regularly, providing periodic reports on project statuses and grievances. Their monitoring extends across various platforms, including the CHS/GMDA portal, MCG's application, and the 'Mhari Sadak' platform.