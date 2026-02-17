Delhi's Traffic Blueprint for AI Impact Summit 2026
The Delhi Traffic Police announced special traffic arrangements in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026. From February 16-20, due to VVIP movement, traffic will be regulated on several key roads. The summit expects delegates from over 30 countries, prompting suggested alternate routes for commuters.
In preparation for the AI Impact Summit 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police have introduced strategic traffic arrangements in New Delhi starting February 16. The advisory indicates that VVIP movement necessitates these measures, expected to last until February 20, with peak traffic controls from 4 pm to 10 pm on February 18.
The summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, is set to attract delegates from over 30 countries, including ministers and international organization members. Roads crucial to city navigation such as Sardar Patel Marg and Akbar Road will see regulated traffic to accommodate these international guests.
To maintain smooth transportation during this time, commuters are urged to consider recommended alternate routes, including San Martin Marg and Lodhi Road. The authorities aim to minimize disruption and ensure efficient traffic flow amidst this significant event.
