India AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins at Bharat Mandapam, Marking Global South First
Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation led by domain experts, policymakers and industry leaders, the top 70 teams across the three challenge categories have been selected as finalists.
- Country:
- India
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced today at Bharat Mandapam, marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on Artificial Intelligence is being organised in the Global South.
The five-day Summit, being held from 16–20 February 2026, brings together Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on AI’s role in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.
Prime Minister Modi to Deliver Inaugural Address on February 19
A key highlight of the Summit will be the inaugural address by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 19 February, where he will outline India’s vision for inclusive and responsible AI and set the tone for global cooperation.
The Summit will witness participation from:
-
Over 100 government representatives
-
More than 20 Heads of State and Government
-
Around 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers
-
Over 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs, founders, CTOs, academicians, researchers and philanthropic organisations
Global Impact Challenges Draw 4,650 Applications from 60+ Countries
One of the major centrepieces of the Summit is the culmination of three flagship Global Impact Challenges:
-
AI for ALL
-
AI by HER
-
YUVAi
These challenges were launched to accelerate scalable, responsible and development-oriented AI solutions aligned with national priorities and global development goals.
Together, they attracted over:
-
4,650 applications
-
From more than 60 countries
reflecting strong international engagement and reinforcing India’s emergence as a credible global hub for high-impact AI innovation.
Top 70 Finalists Selected for Grand Finale Showcase
Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation led by domain experts, policymakers and industry leaders, the top 70 teams across the three challenge categories have been selected as finalists.
They will present their solutions during the:
-
Grand Finale and Awards Felicitation Ceremony
-
Scheduled for 16 and 17 February
-
आयोजित at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
Finalists will engage with policymakers, investors, academia and industry leaders, gaining recognition and ecosystem support to scale their innovations nationally and globally.
Research Symposium on AI Impact on February 18
The Summit’s principal academic platform, the Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact, will be held on 18 February, organised in partnership with IIT Hyderabad.
The Symposium has received:
-
Around 250 research submissions
-
From Africa, Asia and Latin America
It will be graced by:
-
H.E. Mr. Alar Karis, President of Estonia
-
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT
-
Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT
The symposium will bring together global AI pioneers and research institutions to deliberate on:
-
AI-driven scientific discovery
-
Safety and governance frameworks
-
Equitable access to compute infrastructure
-
Research collaboration across the Global South
Anchored in People, Planet and Progress
The India AI Impact Summit strengthens India’s role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda.
Anchored in the Three Sutras — People, Planet and Progress, the Summit advances a development-oriented framework for artificial intelligence.
It is driven by seven thematic working groups, covering:
-
AI for Economic Growth and Social Good
-
Democratisation of AI Resources
-
Inclusion for Social Empowerment
-
Safe and Trusted AI
-
Human Capital
-
Science
-
Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency
These working groups will deliver outcome-oriented recommendations linking policy dialogue with implementation pathways.
From Dialogue to Delivery
The Summit is expected to conclude with deliberations on:
-
Scaling AI for inclusive economic growth
-
Strengthening international partnerships
-
Advancing responsible innovation frameworks for the Global South
By connecting innovation with public purpose, the Summit positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks and scalable solutions for the public good.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks a defining moment in global AI governance — signalling a transition from dialogue to delivery, and reinforcing India’s commitment to responsible, inclusive and development-focused AI pathways.