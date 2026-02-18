Left Menu

Tragic Explosion: Children Injured in Road Repair Accident

A drum explosion during road repair in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, critically injured schoolchildren. The incident left one child with 95% burns. Authorities are investigating safety violations, while local officials assured support to affected families. The children are receiving treatment in the ICU at MR Bangur Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:04 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A critical roadwork accident in Bhangar's South 24 Parganas district has left three schoolchildren injured, with one in critical condition. The explosion occurred on the Khargachi-Chandpur stretch, jeopardizing the lives of local children.

Four children, aged between 8 and 10, were playing near a drum containing about 200 liters of light diesel oil (LDO) when it exploded unexpectedly. The severely injured children were initially treated at a rural hospital but have now been transferred to MR Bangur Hospital for specialized care.

Local authorities, including Bhangar MLA Saukat Molla and state minister Aroop Biswas, visited the victims' families and assured immediate assistance. The police have launched an investigation to explore lapses in safety protocols at the worksite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

