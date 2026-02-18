Coalition Sues Trump Administration Over Revocation of Climate Regulations

A coalition of health and environmental groups has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging the decision to revoke a crucial scientific finding underpinning U.S. climate regulations.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, addressing the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to repeal tailpipe rules limiting greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks.

Among the groups involved in the lawsuit are the Center for Biological Diversity, American Lung Association, American Public Health Association, Union of Concerned Scientists, Natural Resources Defense Council, Public Citizen, and Sierra Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)