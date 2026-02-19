Left Menu

Deep-Sea Discoveries and Space Innovations: Unveiling the Future

Recent discoveries in deep-sea fish reveal a novel visual system challenging traditional biology. Additionally, UK's SatVu secures $41 million in funding, including from NATO, for expanding its thermal imagery technology.

Updated: 19-02-2026 10:30 IST
Deep-Sea Discoveries and Space Innovations: Unveiling the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intriguing twist to century-old biological assumptions, scientists have discovered a novel visual system in deep-sea fish. These fish possess a hybrid type of visual cell that combines the attributes of rods and cones, allowing sight in low-light conditions, as identified in Red Sea larvae.

In another development, SatVu, a UK-based satellite technology company, has successfully raised $41 million, backed by the NATO Innovation Fund. This significant investment aims to bolster the company's capacity to deliver high-resolution thermal imagery from space.

These advancements in both marine biology and satellite technology underscore the rapid pace of innovation in today's scientific landscape, promising exciting new possibilities.

