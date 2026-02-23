Tragic Collapse: Concrete Slab Mishap Claims Lives in Valiyangadi
Three workers died and two were injured when a concrete slab collapsed at a shop in Valiyangadi. The victims, engaged in loading construction materials, were struck by the slab as they rested. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
Three workers tragically lost their lives when a concrete slab collapsed at a loading site in Valiyangadi on Monday. The incident also left two other individuals injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The victims, named Jabbar, Ashraf, and Basheer, were engaged in loading construction materials when the slab fell on them as they rested in front of a shop in Valiyangadi.
Despite the efforts of locals who rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, the three succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary information from the Police Special Branch has confirmed the casualty details, shedding light on the events leading up to the mishap.
The tragic incident has prompted an investigation by both the police and the Kozhikode Corporation to determine the circumstances that led to the slab's collapse. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the cause and implement necessary safety measures to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)