Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Concrete Slab Mishap Claims Lives in Valiyangadi

Three workers died and two were injured when a concrete slab collapsed at a shop in Valiyangadi. The victims, engaged in loading construction materials, were struck by the slab as they rested. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:48 IST
Tragic Collapse: Concrete Slab Mishap Claims Lives in Valiyangadi
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers tragically lost their lives when a concrete slab collapsed at a loading site in Valiyangadi on Monday. The incident also left two other individuals injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The victims, named Jabbar, Ashraf, and Basheer, were engaged in loading construction materials when the slab fell on them as they rested in front of a shop in Valiyangadi.

Despite the efforts of locals who rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, the three succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary information from the Police Special Branch has confirmed the casualty details, shedding light on the events leading up to the mishap.

The tragic incident has prompted an investigation by both the police and the Kozhikode Corporation to determine the circumstances that led to the slab's collapse. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the cause and implement necessary safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026