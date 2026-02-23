Left Menu

Latur sees unseasonal rain, hailstorms; damage assessment survey ordered

Unseasonal rain, hailstorms and strong winds have affected Renapur, Ahmedpur and several other tehsils, damaging standing crops and causing partial collapse of houses in some areas. Information on losses from other tehsils is still being compiled and field-level teams have already begun preparing assessment reports, Thakur-Ghuge said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:58 IST
Latur sees unseasonal rain, hailstorms; damage assessment survey ordered
  • Country:
  • India

Latur district in Maharashtra was lashed by unseasonal rain and hailstorms, following which orders were issued for a damage assessment survey, officials said on Monday. Parts of Renapur tehsil experienced gusty winds and hail on during the day, damaging tin-roofed houses in some villages, they said. Crops including wheat, gram and sorghum have suffered partial losses. In a separate incident, a 60-year-old farmer, Digambar Ram Belkunde, died after being struck by lightning while working in his field at Vaigaon in Udgir tehsil. Guardian minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale gave orders for the survey after reviewing the situation with Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke, an official said. ''Unseasonal rain, hailstorms and strong winds have affected Renapur, Ahmedpur and several other tehsils, damaging standing crops and causing partial collapse of houses in some areas. The minister instructed the administration to carry out spot inspections, prepare panchnamas (loss assessment reports) and ensure immediate assistance to families whose homes have been damaged,'' the official said. ''Information on losses from other tehsils is still being compiled and field-level teams have already begun preparing assessment reports,'' Thakur-Ghuge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on SIR

Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on ...

 India
2
Farmers' unions in Haryana demand India-US trade deal to be scrapped, begin 3-day dharna

Farmers' unions in Haryana demand India-US trade deal to be scrapped, begin ...

 India
3
AAP MP Raghav Chadha allocates Rs 1 crore for sports facility in Punjab village

AAP MP Raghav Chadha allocates Rs 1 crore for sports facility in Punjab vill...

 India
4
Rahul meets Uttarakhand's 'Mohammad Deepak', tells him 'will take membership in your gym'

Rahul meets Uttarakhand's 'Mohammad Deepak', tells him 'will take membership...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026