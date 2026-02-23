Latur sees unseasonal rain, hailstorms; damage assessment survey ordered

Latur district in Maharashtra was lashed by unseasonal rain and hailstorms, following which orders were issued for a damage assessment survey, officials said on Monday. Parts of Renapur tehsil experienced gusty winds and hail on during the day, damaging tin-roofed houses in some villages, they said. Crops including wheat, gram and sorghum have suffered partial losses. In a separate incident, a 60-year-old farmer, Digambar Ram Belkunde, died after being struck by lightning while working in his field at Vaigaon in Udgir tehsil. Guardian minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale gave orders for the survey after reviewing the situation with Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke, an official said. ''Unseasonal rain, hailstorms and strong winds have affected Renapur, Ahmedpur and several other tehsils, damaging standing crops and causing partial collapse of houses in some areas. The minister instructed the administration to carry out spot inspections, prepare panchnamas (loss assessment reports) and ensure immediate assistance to families whose homes have been damaged,'' the official said. ''Information on losses from other tehsils is still being compiled and field-level teams have already begun preparing assessment reports,'' Thakur-Ghuge said.

