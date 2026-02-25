Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Partners with Ambuja Neotia: Kolkata's New Hospitality Marvel

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, in a strategic partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group, aims to raise approximately Rs 350 crore with their upcoming serviced residence project located on the EM Bypass in Kolkata.

This innovative development, comprising 69 residential units within 3.35 acres, is set to contribute crucial funding towards the construction of a 218-key luxury hotel adjacent to the project site. The development represents a significant collaboration between these two esteemed organizations, both of which are deeply entrenched in Kolkata's hospitality and real estate sectors.

The project, with amenities designed for business and leisure travelers alike, is a testament to the evolving landscape of integrated developments that cater to both hospitality and residential needs, enhancing the city's growth on the EM Bypass corridor.