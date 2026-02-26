Left Menu

A New Chapter at Ground Zero: Construction to Commence on Final World Trade Centre Tower

The final office tower of the World Trade Centre, set to house American Express headquarters, will begin construction this spring. This marks a symbolic triumph for New York as a resilient business hub post-9/11, despite competing states appealing to business relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:55 IST
Construction of the final office tower at the World Trade Centre will begin this spring, marking a major milestone nearly 25 years after the 9/11 attacks, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and American Express. The 2 World Trade Centre will become American Express' new headquarters, symbolizing a vow of renewal at ground zero.

This development is being hailed as proof of New York's enduring vitality as a business hub amidst efforts by Florida and other states to attract companies away from the city. Governor Hochul highlighted the project's economic impact, with the creation of thousands of well-paying union jobs and significant financial benefits for New Yorkers.

The plan for the 55-storey tower, envisioned by Norman Foster, includes innovative architectural design features. It aims to accommodate up to 10,000 workers. While American Express did not disclose the construction costs, the project signifies a continued commitment to Lower Manhattan's development and prosperity.

