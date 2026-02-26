Left Menu

Russia's Latest Missile and Drone Assault Injures Dozens in Ukraine

Russia launched a missile and drone assault on Ukraine, striking residential areas and injuring around 20 people in eastern and southern regions. The attack targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia, damaging infrastructure and causing widespread disruption. Russian strikes have recently focused on crippling Ukraine's energy sector.

Russia launched a concerted missile and drone assault on Ukraine overnight, targeting residential buildings and leaving approximately 20 people injured in the eastern and southern regions, according to local authorities on Thursday. The strike involved ballistic and cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv in the east, while drones hit Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Authorities have yet to disclose the number of missiles and drones deployed, nor the primary targets struck. In recent months, Russian strikes have increasingly focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to significant damage to power plants and substations and causing prolonged blackouts affecting entire regions.

In Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 14 people were injured, including a young boy. He noted that two missiles and 17 drones had struck the city. Over in Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that seven people were injured, 19 apartment buildings were hit, and 500 homes lost heating. Authorities in Kyiv said debris from downed missiles and drones damaged several buildings in the capital's districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

