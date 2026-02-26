Mystery Unraveled: Tiger Deaths Cast Shadow Over Bandhavgarh Reserve

The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh faces scrutiny following the loss of eight tigers within a two-and-a-half-month period, as detailed in a recent report to the state's High Court. The report, which was submitted by the tiger reserve's field director, attributed four of the deaths to natural causes within the reserve, while four others perished in the broader forest area due to electrocution.

The submitted status report follows a petition filed by Ajay Dubey, a Bhopal-based wildlife activist, who alleges suspicious conditions surrounding these and other tiger deaths across the state. Dubey contends that the state's tiger mortality rate has been increasing, citing 54 tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh in 2025 alone, the highest since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

The High Court has ordered further investigation, with the next hearing scheduled for March 25. Amid calls for improved adherence to wildlife protection standards for power lines, the state government maintains that efforts are ongoing to safeguard the endangered big cats, despite rising concerns from conservationists and activists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)