Telangana's New Core Urban Act: A Modern Makeover for Urban Governance
Telangana is introducing the Core Urban Act to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act. Targeted at Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Greater Hyderabad, the legislation emphasizes efficient road works, sanitation, and food safety. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stresses quick implementation within a 99-day programme to enhance urban living conditions.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government plans to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act with a fresh Core Urban Act focusing on three zones: Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Greater Hyderabad. This follows a meeting led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who emphasized efficient urban management.
As per an official release, Reddy highlighted the need for expedient permissions and development projects under the new legislation. Additionally, he pushed for better sanitation standards as part of a 99-day action plan.
Public safety and infrastructure improvements were also stressed. The chief minister plans to address food adulteration through CCTV-enabled kitchens and insists on water conservation initiatives like rainwater harvesting wells.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Sanitation Overhaul: New Initiatives to Boost Rural Infrastructure
NAMASTE Outreach in UP to Empower Sanitation Workers
Guidebook by CEPT University’s CWAS on Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Services Launched at Mumbai Climate Week
Unlocking Kenya’s Sanitation Future Through Strategic Utility Partnerships
LIXIL's Sanitation Success: 103 Million Lives Improved