Telangana's New Core Urban Act: A Modern Makeover for Urban Governance

The Telangana government plans to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act with a fresh Core Urban Act focusing on three zones: Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Greater Hyderabad. This follows a meeting led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who emphasized efficient urban management.

As per an official release, Reddy highlighted the need for expedient permissions and development projects under the new legislation. Additionally, he pushed for better sanitation standards as part of a 99-day action plan.

Public safety and infrastructure improvements were also stressed. The chief minister plans to address food adulteration through CCTV-enabled kitchens and insists on water conservation initiatives like rainwater harvesting wells.

