BMC Collaborates with IIT Bombay to Ensure Safe Design of Bhandup Railway Overbridge

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seeks expertise from IIT Bombay to validate the design for a new railway overbridge in Bhandup. The bridge, expected to enhance connectivity between east and west Bhandup, is under construction with plans to open by January 2027. A traffic study will ensure safety and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to consult experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for the validation of a critical design element in the upcoming railway overbridge located in Bhandup's eastern suburb. This decision aims to ensure design safety and operational efficiency.

BMC Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, after reviewing the 530-meter bridge project to link different parts of Bhandup, instructed that a specific sharp turn in the bridge's planned alignment should undergo technical verification by IIT-B experts. The move signifies a step towards meticulous and cautious planning.

The BMC also outlined plans for a comprehensive traffic simulation to pre-empt any potential congestion issues. With 30% of the bridge already constructed, the civic body has set a completion deadline for January 31, 2027, promising improved connectivity and reduced traffic burden in the region.

Latest News

