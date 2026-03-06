Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils New Delhi Metro Corridors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate new corridors of the Delhi Metro and lay the foundation for additional routes and GPRA development projects worth Rs 33,500 crore. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity across Delhi and provide modern housing and office space through a self-sustainable financial model.

Updated: 06-03-2026 18:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects in Delhi, including two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, at a ceremonial event on Sunday. The projects collectively amount to an expenditure of Rs 33,500 crore.

Among the highlights is the inauguration of the 12.3 km Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur corridor and the 9.9 km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor, which will significantly enhance urban connectivity. Additionally, the prime minister will initiate three more corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro.

A key component of the plan involves GPRA redevelopment projects worth Rs 15,200 crore. These are part of a sustainable financial model aimed at modernizing housing and administrative infrastructure, all without imposing a public financial burden. The initiative promises improved housing and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

