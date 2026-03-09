Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heatwave Hits the State

Rajasthan experienced exceptional high temperatures with highs between 36-40°C, significantly above normal. Barmer hit the highest at 40.4°C. The dry spell and heat are expected to continue with a minor increase. A disturbance might slightly cool temperatures around March 11-12.

Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:48 IST
Rajasthan faces an unseasonal heatwave, with mercury soaring up to 40.4 degrees Celsius, well beyond the average normal, as per the Meteorological Department.

The dry weather is expected to persist, with a possible increase in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours. Barmer recorded the highest temperature at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance might offer brief relief, anticipating a slight temperature dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius between March 11 and 12.

