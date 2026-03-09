Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heatwave Hits the State

Rajasthan faces an unseasonal heatwave, with mercury soaring up to 40.4 degrees Celsius, well beyond the average normal, as per the Meteorological Department.

The dry weather is expected to persist, with a possible increase in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours. Barmer recorded the highest temperature at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance might offer brief relief, anticipating a slight temperature dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius between March 11 and 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)