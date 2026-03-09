Tragedy in the Wild: Fatal Elephant Encounter

A tragic incident unfolded in Kushalnagar taluk when a 55-year-old woman, Jalajakshi, was killed by a wild elephant. The attack happened as she walked with other women along the roadside, who fortunately managed to flee.

Forest department officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Gopal, visited the site, where they assured residents of efforts to capture the rogue elephant responsible for the attack.

Villagers gathered in large numbers, voicing their frustration and anger over the repeated human-wildlife conflicts plaguing the area. Calls for increased safety measures and wildlife management echo throughout the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)